Apple iPhone 15 Pro models: How expensive will it be?

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to carry higher price tags compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro models. This anticipated price increase is attributed to several hardware upgrades, including a new titanium build and improved camera features.

According to DigiTimes analyst Luke Lin, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are poised to see a "major price hike." This price adjustment is expected to offset the costs associated with hardware enhancements such as a transition from stainless steel to a titanium chassis and the incorporation of a periscope camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, enabling optical zoom of up to 5-6x. In contrast, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are predicted to maintain similar price points to their predecessors.

If this price increase materializes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could become the most expensive iPhone ever produced. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds that distinction as the priciest iPhone model available.

Several factors, including a weakened global economy, ongoing inflation, and changing consumer spending patterns, are expected to slow down smartphone sales in the latter half of 2023 compared to previous years. However, holiday seasons and promotional campaigns are projected to boost global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of the year.

The starting prices for last year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were $999 and $1,099, respectively. While exact pricing details for the iPhone 15 Pro models are not available, a previous report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro could be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $1,099. Conversely, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a $200 price increase, starting at $1,299.

In contrast, the base iPhone 14 was introduced with a starting price of $799, and the iPhone 14 Plus had a starting price of $899.

The official unveiling of the iPhone 15 series is expected at Apple's 'Wonderlust' event on September 12.

