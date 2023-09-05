Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple iPhone 15 Pro models: How expensive will it be?

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models: How expensive will it be?

Global smartphone sales are anticipated to experience a slowdown in the latter half of 2023 due to various factors such as a weakened global economy, persistent inflation, and evolving consumer spending habits. However, the fourth quarter is expected to witness a resurgence in smartphone shipments.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2023 18:13 IST
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, tech news
Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone 15 Pro models

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to carry higher price tags compared to their predecessors, the iPhone 14 Pro models. This anticipated price increase is attributed to several hardware upgrades, including a new titanium build and improved camera features.

According to DigiTimes analyst Luke Lin, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are poised to see a "major price hike." This price adjustment is expected to offset the costs associated with hardware enhancements such as a transition from stainless steel to a titanium chassis and the incorporation of a periscope camera system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, enabling optical zoom of up to 5-6x. In contrast, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are predicted to maintain similar price points to their predecessors.

If this price increase materializes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could become the most expensive iPhone ever produced. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds that distinction as the priciest iPhone model available.

Several factors, including a weakened global economy, ongoing inflation, and changing consumer spending patterns, are expected to slow down smartphone sales in the latter half of 2023 compared to previous years. However, holiday seasons and promotional campaigns are projected to boost global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of the year.

The starting prices for last year's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were $999 and $1,099, respectively. While exact pricing details for the iPhone 15 Pro models are not available, a previous report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro could be $100 more expensive than its predecessor, starting at $1,099. Conversely, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a $200 price increase, starting at $1,299.

In contrast, the base iPhone 14 was introduced with a starting price of $799, and the iPhone 14 Plus had a starting price of $899.

The official unveiling of the iPhone 15 series is expected at Apple's 'Wonderlust' event on September 12.

Related Stories
Apple's iPhone 15 series expected to Be announced on September 13

Apple's iPhone 15 series expected to Be announced on September 13

Musk seeks Apple fee reduction to maximize creators' earnings on Twitter

Musk seeks Apple fee reduction to maximize creators' earnings on Twitter

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

iPhone 16 Pro to boast stacked camera sensor technology for stunning shots: Leaked report

Next Apple iPhone SE 4 could showcase USB-C charging port and Face ID

Next Apple iPhone SE 4 could showcase USB-C charging port and Face ID

Decline in Global Smartphone Shipments in 2023, Apple's ascension to top spot imminent

Decline in Global Smartphone Shipments in 2023, Apple's ascension to top spot imminent

Faster charging expected in iPhone 15 models may support 35W charging

Faster charging expected in iPhone 15 models may support 35W charging

Apple Watch and Fitbit Serve as hotspots for harmful bacteria: Study

Apple Watch and Fitbit Serve as hotspots for harmful bacteria: Study

Save Rs 22,000 on Apple Watch Series 8, now priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart

Save Rs 22,000 on Apple Watch Series 8, now priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart

Android-style enhancements rumoured for the upcoming iPhone 15 upgrade

Android-style enhancements rumoured for the upcoming iPhone 15 upgrade

Upcoming iPad Pro set to mirror MacBook Aesthetics with revamped keyboard

Upcoming iPad Pro set to mirror MacBook Aesthetics with revamped keyboard

Apple gains ground on Samsung as global smartphone leader, reveals market report

Apple gains ground on Samsung as global smartphone leader, reveals market report

ALSO READ: Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series could overtake Samsung in global smartphone market

ALSO READ Cybersecurity Threats: 83% of Indian companies grappled with cyber Incidents, says report

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News