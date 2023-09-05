Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Cybersecurity Threats: 83% of Indian companies grappled with cyber Incidents, says report

Cybersecurity Threats: 83% of Indian companies grappled with cyber Incidents, says report

The report underscores the obstacles that organizations encounter in establishing robust cybersecurity preparedness. A substantial 57% of business leaders in India pinpointed the scarcity of skilled professionals as their primary hurdle, with 44% indicating inadequate funding.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2023 13:27 IST
cyber threats, cyber security, tech news
Image Source : FREEPIK 83 per cent of Indian companies grappled with cyber Incidents, says report

A recent report has revealed that a staggering 83% of Indian organizations faced at least one cybersecurity incident in the past year. For 48% of these entities, the damage was even more pronounced, as they encountered 10 or more incidents, resulting in million-dollar losses.

The report, compiled by Cloudflare, a security, performance, and reliability firm, found that the primary causes of these incidents were web attacks, phishing, and supply chain attacks. Respondents cited financial gain as the primary motivation for cybercriminals, followed by spyware planting and data exfiltration.

The survey encompassed 4,009 decision-makers and leaders in cybersecurity from organizations of varying sizes – small (150 to 999 employees), medium (1,000 to 2,500 employees), and large (over 2,500 employees).

Jonathan Dixon, Vice-President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Japan, and China at Cloudflare, emphasized the need for organizations to prioritize cybersecurity as a strategic business imperative in India's increasingly digital landscape. This approach not only reduces costs but also fortifies the overall cybersecurity framework.

Alarmingly, the report showed that only 52% of the surveyed organizations considered themselves highly prepared to handle cybersecurity incidents. The lack of preparedness proved costly, with 47% reporting financial losses exceeding $1 million in the past year. An additional 27% suffered financial setbacks of no less than $2 million.

ALSO READ: Next iPad Pro to resemble MacBook with enhanced Magic Keyboard

The impact of these incidents extended beyond financial losses. For 46% of organizations, cybersecurity incidents led to operational disruptions, resulting in reduced or restricted hybrid work, employee layoffs, and postponed expansion plans.

Related Stories
6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

YouTube like and subscribe scam on WhatsApp: In detail

YouTube like and subscribe scam on WhatsApp: In detail

Apps with 1.5 million downloads on Google Play found transmitting user data to China

Apps with 1.5 million downloads on Google Play found transmitting user data to China

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity reach with new India hub

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity reach with new India hub

Dark net, Dark web, Deep web- Know how dangerous it could be and how India is saving it from

Dark net, Dark web, Deep web- Know how dangerous it could be and how India is saving it from

Famed computer hacker Kevin Mitnick is no more: Know his story

Famed computer hacker Kevin Mitnick is no more: Know his story

Rapid7, a US Cybersecurity company to reduce its workforce by 18%, shut office locations

Rapid7, a US Cybersecurity company to reduce its workforce by 18%, shut office locations

Researchers discover AI's potential to accurately steal passwords by ‘Listening’ to typing

Researchers discover AI's potential to accurately steal passwords by ‘Listening’ to typing

Dark web report feature now available for Google One subscribers in India

Dark web report feature now available for Google One subscribers in India

Fake Signal and Telegram apps disseminate China-backed spyware onto Android devices

Fake Signal and Telegram apps disseminate China-backed spyware onto Android devices

The report also highlighted the challenges organizations face in building cybersecurity readiness. A significant 57% of Indian business leaders identified a lack of talent as their most substantial obstacle, while 44% cited insufficient funding as a hindrance to safeguarding their businesses.

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea introduces 'Choice' program: Postpaid users can now customize plans

These findings underscore the critical importance of robust cybersecurity measures in a digital age and highlight the need for organizations to invest in talent and resources to protect themselves from an evolving landscape of cyber threats.'

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News