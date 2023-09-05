BITS Pilani Hyderabad to establish state-of-the-art wind tunnel for Aerospace studies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representational image

BITS Pilani, Hyderabad is set to establish a cutting-edge wind tunnel facility for aerospace research. This facility, expected to be completed within the next year, will revolutionise aerodynamic testing and research. Notably, it will support research in drones and autonomous flying vehicles, serving as a platform for experimentation and idea generation by students and companies.

The significance of this project aligns with India's ambition to lead in space technology and global research. Given the limited availability of wind tunnels in India, this initiative by BITS Pilani is particularly vital.

Prof. G. Sundar, Director of Hyderabad Campus, and Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement at BITS Pilani, emphasised the immense potential of drones and UAVs across various sectors, including commercial, defence, and recreation. Leading educational institutions in India have already witnessed successful drone startups, such as Ideaforge from IIT Bombay and BotLab Dynamics from IIT Delhi. BITS Pilani aims to become a hub for pioneering technologies in drones, UAVs, and space, with the Wind Tunnel playing a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

The realization of this project has been made possible through the generous support of Goutham Kurra, an accomplished entrepreneur and an alumnus of BITS Pilani. He is the founder of Glint, a global leader in employee engagement that was acquired by LinkedIn in 2018.

The BITS Pilani wind tunnel will be capable of recreating wind speeds of up to 220 kilometres per hour, offering invaluable insights into flight dynamics. It will be equipped to test the aerodynamic effects on various subjects, including full-scale drones/quadcopters, automobiles, parachutes, and electric vehicle battery management systems. This initiative is poised to contribute significantly to aerospace research and technological advancement in India.

In a world where innovation in aerospace technology is increasingly crucial, this endeavour by BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, is poised to play a transformative role in India's journey toward becoming a leader in space and aerospace research.

