Nothing to hold Community Update on April 18, likely to launch Ear 3: All we know so far

Nothing is gearing up to launch some new products soon. While the company is yet to confirm the products, recent teasers on the company’s social media handles have suggested that Nothing is likely to launch the third generation of Nothing Ear. Until now, the company has shared teasers with animal emojis and mascots. Now, the company has also revealed the date for its community update. Here are all the details you need to know.

Nothing shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter) that showed a beetle and a frog face-to-face. The post has the caption "Play Date" and adds that more will be revealed in the company’s upcoming Community Update on April 18.

“Play Date. Want to hear more? Don’t miss our next Community Update. 18 April 2024,” Nothing wrote in an X post.

Previously, the company had hinted at their upcoming launch with the use of frog and beetle emojis. The teaser showed a frog jumping over a beetle, suggesting the imminent launch of the Nothing Ear 3. These new earbuds are expected to come with significant upgrades compared to the Nothing Ear 2, which was promoted using the image of a beetle.

Some reports interpret frog and beetle teasers as hints of two upcoming products. However, the company is yet to confirm these speculations.

The Nothing Ear 3 earphones are expected to replace the Nothing Ear 2. The Ear 2 has an 11.6mm custom driver, AI-powered microphones, and touch control support. These earphones provide up to 40dB of active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and have an IP54 rating. The charging case also has an IP55 rating. The Ear 3 launched in India for Rs. 9,999, and are currently available in black and white colour options.

