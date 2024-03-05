Nothing launches Phone 2a alongside new audio wearables in India | Pricing, key specs and launch offers

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a Launches in India: Nothing, a London-based tech brand, has just launched its most affordable smartphone yet, called the Phone 2a. It's priced starting from Rs 23,999 and comes with impressive features while keeping Nothing's signature transparent design.

Affordable pricing and limited offer

Despite its impressive features, the Phone 2a is priced affordably to capture the budget segment. As an introductory offer, quantities may be limited, so act fast.

Nothing Phone 2a Pricing

Performance and battery life

Inside, the Phone 2a runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 'Pro' chip, which is faster and more efficient than its predecessor. It also has up to 12GB of RAM, making it great for multitasking. Plus, it boasts a large 5,000mAh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge.

Display and camera

The phone sports a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with excellent outdoor visibility. It also has slim bezels for a sleek look. The camera setup includes high-quality 50MP main and ultra-wide sensors, along with advanced software features for great photos.

Design and software features

The Phone 2a features Nothing's iconic Glyph Interface with customizable lights on the back. These lights can signal incoming calls, charging status, and even sync with your music. It runs on a customized version of Android 14 called Nothing OS 2.5.

Additional products

In addition to the Phone 2a, Nothing has also launched two new audio wearables: the CMF Buds priced at Rs 2,499 and the CMF Neckband Pro priced at Rs 1,999. These products complement the smartphone and offer users more options for their tech needs.

CMF Neckband Pro
CMF Buds

