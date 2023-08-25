WhatsApp developing feature to share recent group history with new members

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp working on a history-sharing tool for groups

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is reportedly in the process of developing a novel feature called "Recent History Sharing" specifically tailored for new members joining groups on the Android beta version. According to information from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp-related updates, this new functionality is expected to introduce a group setting known as "Recent History Sharing."

This feature would automate the sharing of messages from the past 24 hours in a group with new participants who have just joined. Notably, this option is likely to be exclusively accessible to group administrators. The primary aim of this enhancement is to provide context to newly added members by allowing them to peruse messages that were exchanged prior to their involvement. While this feature is currently in the development phase, it's anticipated to be incorporated into an upcoming app update.

WhatsApp has been consistently enhancing its platform in recent times. Just last week, news surfaced that the platform had begun rolling out the capability for users to generate and share AI-based stickers within the Android beta version. Moreover, earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a multi-account feature in the Android beta version, enabling users to include additional accounts within the app. This feature is designed to facilitate the coexistence of private chats, work-related conversations, and other types of conversations within a single application.

Additionally, reports have indicated that WhatsApp is actively working on a passkey feature aimed at enhancing account verification on the Android beta version. This passkey is essentially a brief sequence of letters or numbers that serves to verify the user's identity. It also functions as a security measure, ensuring that only authorized devices can be verified.

These ongoing developments underscore WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user experience and security on its platform, reflecting the company's dedication to continually evolve its services to meet the needs of its user base.

