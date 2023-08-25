How to enjoy Ludo King with friends and family on iOS, Android, and Windows devices

Follow us on Image Source : LUDO KING Ludo King

Amid the prevalent practice of social distancing and lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the popularity of online multiplayer games has surged. One such game gaining immense traction is Ludo King, cherished for its user-friendly interface and familiar gameplay. Much akin to the traditional Ludo board game, Ludo King retains the same rules and gameplay. Beyond that, it offers real-time chat, customizable rooms, and more. Its widespread appeal is further fueled by being free-to-play and supporting cross-platform gaming, enabling players on Android, iOS, and Windows 10 devices to connect and compete.

For those keen on diving into the world of Ludo King with friends and family, here's a comprehensive step-by-step guide. However, a few essentials need to be noted beforehand:

Steps to Play Ludo King Online

Assuming the game is downloaded on all devices, including those of other players, proceed as follows:

Launch Ludo King, select your avatar, and tap "Continue." Click "Play Online" and choose your preferred game type. Navigate through the prompts, selecting colour and game mode (2 players or 4 players), then tap "Play" to commence the game.

Steps to Play Ludo King with Friends

To enjoy the game with friends, initiate a room and share the invite code. Alternatively, you can have others create a room and join using their provided code.

Tap "Play with Friends," choose your colour, and select the lobby. Click "Create Room" to set up the game room. Share the invite code via your preferred communication platform. Wait for fellow players to join. For participants, tap "Join," input the shared code, and embark on a delightful game session.

Ludo King serves as a splendid way to connect with loved ones virtually while engaging in a classic pastime. The game's compatibility across different platforms makes it a versatile choice for fun-filled interactions among friends and family, even when physically distant.

