New Twitter UI with long-format tweets to launch in February

Twitter is bringing a much sought-after feature which will help users find specific tweets and profiles by filtering based on date, user, retweet count, hashtags and more. In December 2022, Musk announced a new navigation features to arrive on Twitter in the New Year.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 09, 2023 13:46 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Elon Musk has announced that users can swipe right or left to move between recommended vs followed tweets, and long-form tweets will come in early February. This is part of the marker user interface (UI) overhaul he has been planning since taking over Twitter.

ALSO READ: Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

 

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week," Musk said in a tweet.

This feature is "the first part of a much larger UI overhaul".

Image Source : PIXABAYTwitter

ALSO READ: Twitter to expand political ads on the platform soon: Know more

 

He said that the bookmark button on Tweet details will roll out a week later this month.

"Long-form tweets early February," Musk posted.

ALSO READ: What is wrong with Twitter? 200 mn users' data leaked and sold for $200K on Dark Web

Twitter is also bringing a much sought-after feature that will help users find specific tweets and profiles by filtering based on date, user, retweet count, hashtags and more.

Late last month, Musk announced that new navigation features will arrive on Twitter in the New Year, as he aims to rejig the whole experience to make the platform faster.

"Twitter navigation coming in January that allows swiping to the side to switch between recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc," he had said in a tweet.

"Until then, tap the star icon on the upper right of the home screen to switch," he added.

Musk said that it is good to switch back and forth.

"As we improve Twitter AI, recommended tweets, lists and topics will become awesome," he noted.

