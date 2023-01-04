Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Twitter to expand political ads on the platform soon: Know more

Twitter to expand political ads on the platform soon: Know more

The micro-blogging platform has made the announcement from its Twitter Safety account, by saying: "Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 04, 2023 11:49 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Twitter, a micro-blogging platform has announced that it is planning to "expand" the political advertising it allows "in the coming weeks".

The platform made the announcement from its Twitter Safety account, saying: "Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks. ALSO READ: Backend server architecture changes behind the Twitter outage, says Musk

 

"Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter." ALSO READ: New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

 

Several users expressed their thoughts on the platform's announcement.

ALSO READ: New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

Related Stories
Twitter to relaunch Blue subscriber service on Dec 12; iPhone users to be charged extra

Twitter to relaunch Blue subscriber service on Dec 12; iPhone users to be charged extra

Twitter down? Users report brief outage

Twitter down? Users report brief outage

Is Twitter working on upgrading the character limit per tweet from 280 to 4000?

Is Twitter working on upgrading the character limit per tweet from 280 to 4000?

Twitter Update: Phone verification for Blue service added

Twitter Update: Phone verification for Blue service added

Twitter chaos: Elon Musk dismantles its Trust and Safety advisory group

Twitter chaos: Elon Musk dismantles its Trust and Safety advisory group

Former Twitter employee jailed for over 3 years for spying for Saudi Arabia

Former Twitter employee jailed for over 3 years for spying for Saudi Arabia

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk

Elon Musk reacts to press criticism on his move to ban 'journalists' on Twitter

Elon Musk reacts to press criticism on his move to ban 'journalists' on Twitter

Elon Musk reinstates journalists' suspended Twitter accounts following criticism

Elon Musk reinstates journalists' suspended Twitter accounts following criticism

Multiple algorithms will guide Twitter users on their timelines: Musk

Multiple algorithms will guide Twitter users on their timelines: Musk

Twitter’s ex-employees are building a new Twitter alternative app: Know more

Twitter’s ex-employees are building a new Twitter alternative app: Know more

'Should I step down as head of Twitter?' asks Elon Musk on a Twitter poll I CHECK RESULTS

'Should I step down as head of Twitter?' asks Elon Musk on a Twitter poll I CHECK RESULTS

Musk poll result: 57% of people wants him to step down from Twitter

Musk poll result: 57% of people wants him to step down from Twitter

Twitter rolls out grey verification mark, check details here

Twitter rolls out grey verification mark, check details here

Twitter officially announced 'Blue for Business' service

Twitter officially announced 'Blue for Business' service

Twitter rolls out coloured verification ticks, grey for govts, golden for companies

Twitter rolls out coloured verification ticks, grey for govts, golden for companies

Analysis: Elon Musk and Donald Trump, 2 disrupters face reckoning

Analysis: Elon Musk and Donald Trump, 2 disrupters face reckoning

‘Will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I…’: Elon Musk announces his next move

‘Will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as I…’: Elon Musk announces his next move

Twitter adds 'view counts for tweets' feature- Know how it works

Twitter adds 'view counts for tweets' feature- Know how it works

Twitter lays off more employees just ahead of Christmas

Twitter lays off more employees just ahead of Christmas

400 million Twitter users data stolen, claims hacker

400 million Twitter users data stolen, claims hacker

Twitter tried to hide Covid-19 info and suspended top experts during pandemic: But why?

Twitter tried to hide Covid-19 info and suspended top experts during pandemic: But why?

'Twitter Down' memes flood after app suffers outage; netizens say 'Elon Musk is playing'

'Twitter Down' memes flood after app suffers outage; netizens say 'Elon Musk is playing'

Backend server architecture changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk

Backend server architecture changes behind Twitter outage, says Musk

New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

New Twitter will aim to optimise unregretted user minutes: Musk

New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

New Twitter navigation tools arriving in January: Elon Musk

Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

Twitter bans 48,624 accounts in India because of policy violations

 

While one user said, "this is actually a good call at Twitter. Kinda shocking", another commented, "translation: Advertisers don't want to advertise on here anymore so we're just gonna let the alt-right advertise whatever".

Meanwhile, in November 2019, Twitter officially banned all kinds of political ads from its platform, weeks after former CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the micro-blogging site would no longer allow those ads.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News