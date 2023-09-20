Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel crosses 1 million followers within a day

Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel crosses 1 million followers within a day

Narendra Modi has received around 1 million followers on WhatsApp Channel, the newly introduced feature by Meta. It was yesterday (19 September), which states his dedication to maintaining a connection with a broader audience through this viral messaging platform

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2023 18:15 IST
PM Modi's post on WhatsApp Channels
Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's post on WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp's recent introduction of the Channels feature has garnered significant attention. In a recent development, Narendra Modi joined this new WhatsApp community on 19 September, marking another noteworthy step in the ongoing effort to facilitate continuous communication. Just after he forayed on the platform, within a day's span, he crossed 1 million followers on WhatsApp.

India Tv - whatsapp channels, whatsapp update, channels

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi crosses 1 million followers

His move on the platfrom shows how the PMO has been dedicated to maintaining a connection with a broader audience through this viral messaging platform. As part of this exciting digital initiative, PM Modi has shared an image taken within the new Parliament Building, providing a sneak peek into his world and expressing eagerness for more engaging conversations in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio unveils 'JioAirFiber' services in 8 metro cities, starting at Rs 599

PM Modi's first post on the Channel was a Prime Minister himself: "I am delighted to be part of the WhatsApp community! This brings us one step closer to fostering ongoing interactions. Let's keep the connection alive here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building..."

India Tv - PM Modi

Image Source : WHATSAPP CHANNELSPM Modi
Related Stories
WhatsApp Channels: A private broadcast tool by Meta | All you need to know

WhatsApp Channels: A private broadcast tool by Meta | All you need to know

Here's how to get updates from Indian Cricket Team on WhatsApp

Here's how to get updates from Indian Cricket Team on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Beta: New auto security verification in testing

WhatsApp Beta: New auto security verification in testing

WhatsApp beta testers receive an enhanced group calling feature for Android

WhatsApp beta testers receive an enhanced group calling feature for Android

'Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building': PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels

'Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building': PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp's iOS app enters testing phase for Apple iPad: Know more

WhatsApp's iOS app enters testing phase for Apple iPad: Know more

ALSO READ: 'Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building': PM Modi joins WhatsApp Channels

The PM also received almost 1,42,000 reactions (Likes, heart, wow, etc) on his post from the new Parliament Building. 

India Tv - PM MOdi, whatsapp channel

Image Source : INDIA TVPM Modi's post on WhatsApp Channels

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News