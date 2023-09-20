Narendra Modi's WhatsApp Channel crosses 1 million followers within a day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's post on WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp's recent introduction of the Channels feature has garnered significant attention. In a recent development, Narendra Modi joined this new WhatsApp community on 19 September, marking another noteworthy step in the ongoing effort to facilitate continuous communication. Just after he forayed on the platform, within a day's span, he crossed 1 million followers on WhatsApp.

His move on the platfrom shows how the PMO has been dedicated to maintaining a connection with a broader audience through this viral messaging platform. As part of this exciting digital initiative, PM Modi has shared an image taken within the new Parliament Building, providing a sneak peek into his world and expressing eagerness for more engaging conversations in the days ahead.

PM Modi's first post on the Channel was a Prime Minister himself: "I am delighted to be part of the WhatsApp community! This brings us one step closer to fostering ongoing interactions. Let's keep the connection alive here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament Building..."

The PM also received almost 1,42,000 reactions (Likes, heart, wow, etc) on his post from the new Parliament Building.

