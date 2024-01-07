Follow us on Image Source : FILE Microsoft unveils major AI integration in Windows 11 keyboards

Microsoft has announced a significant transformation in its Windows keyboards, a domain untouched for three decades. The iconic Windows/Start button has been making way for the Copilot key, representing Microsoft's substantial integration of AI services into Windows 11.

Positioning of the Copilot Key

The Copilot key houses the AI-powered chatbot which will be strategically positioned to the right of the space bar on Windows 11 keyboards. This innovative feature aims at enhancing user interactions with Copilot, offering AI-driven answers which are close to the capabilities of ChatGPT.

Debut at CES Technology Conference

Microsoft's hardware partners are all set to showcase Windows 11 computers featuring the Copilot key at the upcoming CES technology conference. Anticipated to become a standard feature, users can expect to experience the Copilot assistance key on devices starting this month.

Historic change in keyboard layout

This development marks a substantial change to the Windows keyboard since 1994 when Microsoft introduced the Windows/Start key. The integration of Copilot aligns with Microsoft's vision for a more personalized and intelligent computing future, emphasizing the seamless integration of AI into Windows at various levels.

AI-powered future for Windows

Yusuf Mehdi, the head of Windows and Surface at Microsoft declares 2024 as the "year of the AI PC." The company envisioned a computing experience which are not only simplifies but also amplifies user interactions through the integration of AI—from system to silicon to hardware.

Broader AI-driven changes in 2024

The introduction of the Copilot key is just one aspect of Microsoft's broader AI-driven changes scheduled for Windows in 2024. The company responded to the user’s feedback which aims to enhance the Windows PC experience through ongoing AI developments and refinements.

Collaboration with Suno for Musical AI

As a part of its AI initiatives, Microsoft Copilot has further collaborated with Suno, an AI music creation platform, to expand Copilot's capabilities to generate AI-composed songs which is based on simple text prompts. This collaboration showcases Microsoft's commitment to infusing AI into creative domains, enabling users to customize and personalize music through Microsoft Edge.

Windows "Refresh" and AI Browsers

Microsoft has been actively engaging in a Windows "refresh," further emphasizing new AI capabilities woven into various aspects of its services and software. The renaming of the Edge browser to 'AI Browsers' aims at Microsoft's dedication to advancing AI technologies in its products.

