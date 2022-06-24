Microsoft to discontinue Windows 8.1 and user will have only this option to upgrade

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft to discontinue Windows 8.1

Microsoft is working to roll out a closure to Windows 8.1 and is working towards sending a reminder to the users. As per Microsoft, the company will discontinue the version of Windows by 10 January 2023.

By next month, Microsoft will start to roll out the notifications to the existing Windows 8.1 users to support the cutoff.

The upcoming notifications from the company will be similar to the ones which were rolled out during the remainder of Windows 7 which users received for the end-of-support from the company.

Microsoft stopped the support of Windows 8 in 2016, while Windows 8.1 was still operational at that time. Now the company has decided to cease the support completely by January.

With the discontinuation, Microsoft will not offer an Extended Security Update (ESU) program for Windows 8.1 after January- this will result in businesses not getting paid for the additional security patches. The laptops/PCs will have to upgrade in order to save the gadget from any unwanted post the company discontinue the service.

This is important to mention that many Windows 8.1 machines will not be capable to support the latest Windows 11, stated Microsoft- the reason being the strict CPU requirements.

This means, that the only update which will support Windows 8.1 will be Windows 10 which will be the only upgrade path for the users, who would like to save their machines from any malware. Windows 10 will reportedly continue to operate and support till October 14th 2025.