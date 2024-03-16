Microsoft rollouts Copilot Pro: Here's how it differs from Copilot

Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Copilot Pro

Microsoft has announced a new premium tier of its artificial intelligence model. The newly introduced Microsoft Copilot Pro is available to individuals and small and medium-sized organisations in 222 countries including India. The Copilot Pro, first introduced in January 2024 in selected markets, offers “accelerated Copilot performance, faster AI image creation, the ability to create your own Copilot GPTs and access to Copilot in Word, Excel (Preview), PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote,” as per the company. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly introduced Microsoft Copilot Pro.

Microsoft Copilot Pro India price

The Microsoft Copilot Pro is available for Rs 2,000 per user per month. Individual users can avail the service at the base price whereas businesses will have to pay a cumulative amount for each user availing the service. Copilot Pro is offered with a one-month free trial and is available on the web, iOS, and Android.

Microsoft Copilot Pro features

The Copilot Pro offers access to Copilot on the Microsoft 365 web apps including Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and other web platforms. Users with Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription will also get access to Copilot in dedicated desktop apps for PC and Mac.

It also offers access to DALL-E 3 for image generation and priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo models. In addition to this, it also offers access to Copilot GPT Builder, which allows users to create and configure their own unique Copilot GPTs based on their interests. Users can keep their Copilot GPT private or share it with others.

Furthermore, it includes enhanced AI image generation capabilities and offers users 100 daily boosts.

How Copilot Pro differs from Copilot

Copilot and Copilot Pro are two versions of an AI-powered assistant that offer access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo. Copilot is available during non-peak times, while Copilot Pro is accessible even during peak times.

Both versions of Copilot allow access to apps like Excel and Word. However, Copilot users need to have a Microsoft 365 subscription, while Copilot Pro users do not need to pay any extra charges.

Copilot users can create and edit AI images using Designer and get 15 boosts per day. On the other hand, Copilot Pro users can generate unique images using the DALL E 3 model and enhance them with 100 daily boosts using Designer.

Copilot Pro allows users to build their own custom Copilots for tasks specific to them, while Copilot doesn't offer this feature.

