Meta VR subscription service available for $7.99 per month: Know the details

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has launched its new virtual reality (VR) subscription service called 'Quest+'. The subscription is priced at $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually, offering a savings of over 37 per cent. Users will gain access to two hand-picked VR titles every month, as announced in a blog post. Additionally, users who sign up before July 31 can avail the first month for just $1. The subscription provides a cost-effective way for users to expand their VR library with popular games and classic titles.

Subscribers can cancel their subscriptions at any time and regain access to all titles if they choose to resubscribe later. The Quest+ subscription is currently available exclusively on the Meta Quest Store.

Furthermore, Meta recently unveiled the upcoming release of its next-generation virtual and mixed reality headset, the 'Quest 3', set to launch later this year. The Quest+ service is compatible with the Quest 2 and Quest Pro headsets and will be forward-compatible with the Quest 3 when it becomes available. Meta's foray into VR subscriptions aims to enhance the gaming and entertainment experience for VR headset owners, providing a curated selection of titles for a more immersive and enjoyable virtual reality experience.

Meta has recently unveiled 'Voicebox'- a groundbreaking generative AI model which comes with the potential to revolutionize speech generation. The company announced that Voicebox is the first model capable of generalizing to speech-generation tasks with exceptional performance, even without specific training for those tasks.

The tech giant also launched 'MusicGen'- an AI-powered innovative music generator tool which comes with the capability to convert text descriptions and melodies into audio compositions. As part of their commitment to openness and collaboration, Meta has made the code and models of MusicGen available to the public for research purposes and to foster reproducibility within the music community.

