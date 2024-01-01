Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta cleanses over 23 million inappropriate pieces of content in India from FB and Instagram

Back in November 2023, Meta reportedly enforced content moderation measures by removing over 18.3 million content pieces from Facebook and 4.7 million content pieces on Instagram, specifically from the Indian accounts. The move was implemented across 13 policies for Facebook and 12 policies for Instagram, addressing various violations.

Throughout November (2023), Facebook said that they received 21,149 reports from the Indian grievance mechanism. Meta further emphasized its commitment towards user satisfaction and providing tools for issue resolution in 10,710 cases. These tools will further include the established reporting channels for specific violations, with self-remediation flows that enable the users to download their data, and the mechanism to address concerns like hacked accounts.

The disclosure was made in the monthly report of Meta, by aligning with the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Meta’s statement

Meta said, "Of the other 10,739 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and took action on 4,538 reports in total. The remaining 6,201 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

On Instagram, the company further received 11,138 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

"Of these, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 4,209 cases," it informed.

Of the other 6,929 reports which needed specialised review, Meta reviewed content and took action on 4,107 reports in total. The remaining 2,822 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Meta further said, "We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning.

In October 2023, Meta pulled down over 33.6 million pieces of content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 3.4 million pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram.

Inputs from IANS

