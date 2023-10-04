Made by Google event 2023: Live Updates

Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Made by Google event 2023: Expectations for Google's Pixel 8 lineup include the Pixel 8 Pro sporting a 6.7-inch display, mirroring the size of the Pixel 7 Pro, while the standard Pixel 8 may feature a slightly smaller 6.17-inch display compared to its forerunner.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 19:49 IST
Made by Google event
Image Source : FILE Made by Google Event

Google is hosting an event today to unveil its latest products, including the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. Despite the official announcement today, numerous leaks and teasers from Google have already given us a good idea of what to expect.

The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch display, similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, while the standard Pixel 8 might come with a slightly smaller 6.17-inch display compared to its predecessor. Both phones are rumoured to receive significant camera upgrades, with the Pixel 8 Pro possibly incorporating a new body temperature sensor.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, it's expected to undergo design changes, including a new crown and an updated sensor array, as previewed by Google. Additionally, the device is likely to inherit some features from the Fitbit Sense 2. In summary, Google's event today will likely confirm these anticipated features and provide more details about the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2.

Here are the live updates:

 

Live updates :#MadeByGoogle ‘23: Keynote

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    WearOS on Pixel Watch 2

    Designed for adventure lovers. This watch also comes with a Safety Check from the Pixel phone for upgraded features, and when you are at distress, the notification will be shared with the contacts.

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:48 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Pixel watch 2 charges faster

    It could charge the watch for 12 hours within 30 minutes. 

     

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:47 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Pixel Watch 2: Details

    People loved the sleek water droplet look from Pixel Watch 1. The new Pixel Watch 2 comes with more durable coverglass and 100% recycled aluminum housing that's lighter and more comfortable to wear.

    It comes with more watch faces and new sports design is more breathable.

     

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:45 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Google Pixel Watch 2: James Park to talk about the wearables

    Pixel Watch 2 is completely upgraded with major performance improvements.

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:43 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Google Home App: What's new?

    The app helps you track your home, in your natural language and help user to have easy access. It helps the user to have suggestive automation for their devices.

    The feature will be rolled out in 2024 on the Google Home App.

     

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:41 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Google Buds Pro to come with great upgrade, said Rick

    Pixel Buds Pro are the first devices to carry the boost today. It supports Bluetooth Super Wide Speech, to make sound more natural.

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:39 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    "Pixel is the fastest growing smartphone brand in today's time", said Rick

    Pixel comes with cutting-edge software. Google Pixel camera was also highlighted, for photography being one of the best features, said Rick.

     

  • Oct 04, 2023 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Saumya Nigam

    Rick Osterloh opened the event

    Rick said that Google celebrated its 25th anniversary last month, and also highlighted the new capabilities of Google products like- search, new space, and more.

