Made by Google event 2023: Live Updates

Google is hosting an event today to unveil its latest products, including the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2. Despite the official announcement today, numerous leaks and teasers from Google have already given us a good idea of what to expect.

The Pixel 8 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch display, similar to the Pixel 7 Pro, while the standard Pixel 8 might come with a slightly smaller 6.17-inch display compared to its predecessor. Both phones are rumoured to receive significant camera upgrades, with the Pixel 8 Pro possibly incorporating a new body temperature sensor.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, it's expected to undergo design changes, including a new crown and an updated sensor array, as previewed by Google. Additionally, the device is likely to inherit some features from the Fitbit Sense 2. In summary, Google's event today will likely confirm these anticipated features and provide more details about the Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2.

Here are the live updates:

