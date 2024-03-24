Krafton's BGMI 3.1 update to stop working on selected Android, iOS smartphones: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton has announced a new update for its popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India. The upcoming version of the game called update 3.1 will introduce a variety of new features, content, a new game mode, skins, recalls and much more. However, the company has announced that with the new update, the game will stop supporting certain versions of Android and iOS operating systems. Here are all the details you need to know.

As per the official announcement available on BGMI’s official website, the BGMI update 3.1, which is set to roll out in the coming few days, will not support Android 4.4 or iOS 10 and other versions that are below that. It means all the Android or iOS devices that run said version will not be able to run the game. As per the company, this decision has been made to improve the gaming experience and customer support by upgrading Helpshift.

“Effective with the 3.1 update, Battlegrounds Mobile India will no longer support Android 4.4/iOS 10 or below versions as we are upgrading Helpshift for better customer support experience,” the company said in a post.

What users of versions of Android, iOS need to do?

The Android 4.4, also known as Android KitKat, was released 11 years ago in 2013. On the other hand, iOS 10 was last seen being released with the iPhone 5s and 5C in 2016. If you are still using either of these versions, you are long overdue for an update. Updating your device is also essential for cybersecurity.

BGMI 3.1 update

Krafton has confirmed that the update will bring Arabian Nights theme mode. The mode will have two sky castles used for drops in the game. There will be a genie in this game that will reward players with a teleporter.

Apart from this, expect new skins and some other tweaks with this new update.

