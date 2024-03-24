Got an iPhone 15 series? Here's what all you can connect to it using USB-C port

Follow us on Image Source : FREE PIK USB Type-C

Apple launched its latest iPhone 15 series across the world on September 12, 2023. The new iPhones come with many advanced features. But the iPhone 15 series is special due to one more reason. The company shed its lightning port with the iPhone 15 series and switched to USB-C, opening a new world of possibilities for connecting accessories and peripherals. Apple didn’t just stop at USB-C, the company moved ahead and provided USB-3 in its high-end models, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

USB-C simplifies connectivity for displays, external storage, cameras, and charging all with one cable. Here’s what all you can do with iPhone 15 USB-C.

Charge your iPhone with any adapter or cable

iPhones come with USB-C cables in the box itself, but users can use any USB-C cable available in the market to charge their iPhones. Similarly, to charge an iPhone at full speed, users can use any 20W, 30W, or higher wattage power adapter. iPhone will automatically manage the power as per its own requirement.

Charge other devices with an iPhone battery

The iPhone can accept a maximum of 27W through the USB-C port and can charge other devices at 4.5W. Users can use their iPhone spare battery to power and charge other accessories.

Connect external display

Users can use any USB-C to HDMI converter to connect their iPhones to external displays using screen mirroring.

Connect external hard drive and SSD

Users can use a USB-C cable to connect an external hard drive or SSD to shoot and record ProRes 4K at 60 FPS videos that can consume gigabytes per minute of recording.

Connect external hardware such as keyboard and mics

iPhone users can use a USB-C port to connect any external hardware such as an external keyboard or mics. They can even use a wired internet connection by using a USB-C to Ethernet adapter or a wired earphone with a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter.

