Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. JioCinema to be accessible on LG TVs for IPL viewing experience

JioCinema to be accessible on LG TVs for IPL viewing experience

This year, IPL is streaming on JioCinema in 12 different languages across 16 unique feeds, including the Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed, and Fanzone feed and users can access this through the JioCinema app on the LG Smart TV, according to the company.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk Noida Published on: April 13, 2023 18:52 IST
LG
Image Source : FILE JioCinema to be accessible on LG TVs for IPL viewing experience

JioCinema, the exclusive digital partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced its partnership with LG Electronics to provide an IPL viewing experience on LG OLED TVs available in the market.

This partnership is reportedly aiming to enhance the Cricket watching experience of millions of Indian consumers.

"The partnership with LG is a step further to one of our core propositions, which is to make the IPL as accessible as possible to fans. Through our association, fans will have a boundary-side view to top-notch action and features, many of which we are bringing to IPL fans for the first time," Hursh Shrivastava, Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to introduce expiring groups feature soon: What to expect

This year, IPL is streaming on JioCinema in 12 different languages across 16 unique feeds, including the Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed, and Fanzone feed and users can access this through the JioCinema app on the LG Smart TV, according to the company.

Related Stories
How to check your PAN-Aadhaar link status online: A step-by-step guide

How to check your PAN-Aadhaar link status online: A step-by-step guide

Multilingual messaging made easy: Tips for typing in regional languages on WhatsApp

Multilingual messaging made easy: Tips for typing in regional languages on WhatsApp

Super mario: 10 exciting facts you probably didn't know about the video game legend

Super mario: 10 exciting facts you probably didn't know about the video game legend

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Google Search Hacks: 10 tips to find information in seconds

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

Accidentally deleted photos? Step-by-step guide to retrieving images

Accidentally deleted photos? Step-by-step guide to retrieving images

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

Microsoft adds Snapchat Lenses to Teams

5G speed to reduce to half if less spectrum allotted in 6GHz band: COAI

5G speed to reduce to half if less spectrum allotted in 6GHz band: COAI

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Google in trouble again! $32 million fine for unfair practices in the app market

Vivo launches T2 and T2x at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Vivo launches T2 and T2x at a starting price of Rs 12,999

Twitter merges with 'X'- Musk's everything app

Twitter merges with 'X'- Musk's everything app

HP Smart Tank 580 review: Smooth, comfortable and economical printing

HP Smart Tank 580 review: Smooth, comfortable and economical printing

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

Alert! AI can hack your password within 60 seconds- Here is to secure it

With ChatGPT, a man earns 28 lac in 3 months: Know how

With ChatGPT, a man earns 28 lac in 3 months: Know how

Acer launches Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990

Acer launches Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop at Rs 1,99,990

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google TV adds 800 free channels in 10 languages, including Hindi

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Google releases first public Beta for Android 14 OS

Twitter trouble: Users facing issues while replying to Tweets on the web

Twitter trouble: Users facing issues while replying to Tweets on the web

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch on April 17: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G to launch on April 17: What to expect?

Musk unleashes subscription-based monetization plan for creators

Musk unleashes subscription-based monetization plan for creators

"Our partnership will allow LG OLED TV users to access 4k streaming of the IPL 2023 along with a host of other offerings from JioCinema. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best entertainment experience possible," Gireesan T Gopi, Business Head, Home Entertainment Division, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News