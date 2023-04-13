Follow us on Image Source : FILE JioCinema to be accessible on LG TVs for IPL viewing experience

JioCinema, the exclusive digital partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced its partnership with LG Electronics to provide an IPL viewing experience on LG OLED TVs available in the market.

This partnership is reportedly aiming to enhance the Cricket watching experience of millions of Indian consumers.

"The partnership with LG is a step further to one of our core propositions, which is to make the IPL as accessible as possible to fans. Through our association, fans will have a boundary-side view to top-notch action and features, many of which we are bringing to IPL fans for the first time," Hursh Shrivastava, Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy and Partnerships, said in a statement.

This year, IPL is streaming on JioCinema in 12 different languages across 16 unique feeds, including the Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed, and Fanzone feed and users can access this through the JioCinema app on the LG Smart TV, according to the company.

"Our partnership will allow LG OLED TV users to access 4k streaming of the IPL 2023 along with a host of other offerings from JioCinema. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best entertainment experience possible," Gireesan T Gopi, Business Head, Home Entertainment Division, LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

