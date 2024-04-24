Jio to launch new subscription plan for JioCinema: Here's what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : JIOCINEMA JioCinema

Jio is all set to launch a new subscription plan for its JioCinema users. The platform is currently streaming the Indian Premier League 2024 for free and viewers are greeted with ads. The upcoming plan is likely to remove ads when users are watching content. The company teased the arrival of the new plan via its social media handle. The plan is scheduled to launch on April 25 this year.

“Change is constant, but your plan doesn't have to be(.) A new plan. Coming April 25th,” JioCinema wrote in an X post.

The company did not reveal much details about the plan but the teaser suggests that the new plan is likely to introduce a new tier that will remove ads.

JioCinema offers a yearly plan of Rs 999 and a monthly plan of Rs 99. The JioCinema Premium subscription, also known as the "JioCinema Best of Hollywood Plan," provides users with access to premium content from HBO and Peacock.

Other content, including Hindi shows on Viacom18 channels and Indian Premiere League cricket matches, is free to watch as part of the company's plan to increase its user base. The premium plan allows simultaneous streaming on up to four devices. However, paying subscribers have complained about the frequent short and long-format advertisements that appear during their streams.

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries and Walt Disney merged their India TV content and streaming media assets to create a joint venture (JV).

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced a new offer for Jio AirFiber Plus users. The Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer offers 3x internet speed to existing customers for 60 days. The Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will be available to both new and existing customers for a limited time starting from March 16, 2024. The offer comes in two variants- Rs 599 and Rs 1499.

