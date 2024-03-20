Jio launches AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with triple internet speeds for free: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer

Reliance Jio has launched a new offer for Jio AirFiber Plus users. The newly launched Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer provides 3x internet speed to existing customers for 60 days. The offer comes days ahead of IPL 2024, which will be live-streamed on JioCinema starting from March 22. Here are all the details that you need to know.

The Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will be available to all new and existing customers for 60 days from March 16, 2024 onwards and will be available for a limited time. The offer starts from Rs 599 and goes up to Rs 1499.

Users purchasing a 30 Mbps plan can enjoy 100 Mbps speeds for Rs. 599 instead of Rs. 899. This offer comes with an extended validity of 2 months, and you can save Rs. 600 on this plan.

Those who are purchasing a 100 Mbps plan can get 300 Mbps speeds for Rs. 1,199 instead of Rs. 1,499. This offer comes with an extended validity of 2 months, and you can save Rs. 600 on this plan.

Moreover, those interested in purchasing a 300 Mbps plan can get 500 Mbps speeds for just Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 2,499. This offer comes with an extended validity of 2 months, and you can save up to Rs. 2,000 on this plan.

Users can also enjoy free subscriptions to various apps and services such as Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, and Netflix based on their chosen plan.

The speed booster offer is only available for Jio AirFiber users who use 5G-based FWA technology. It's worth noting that the Jio 5G SIM customers are not included in the offer, and this offer is not applicable to Jio Fiber FTTH (Fiber To The Home) users.

