Jio AIRFIBER with ultra-speed 5G connectivity set to launch by Diwali: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE AGM LIVE Jio AirFiber

Reliance hosted its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today through a virtual event where the chairman- Mukesh Ambani announced the achievements made by RIL, over the past year. He also unveiled a number of plans related to the 5G network and revealed the pipelined plans for the year ahead and for 2023 as well.

The major highlight along with Jio True 5G was the new Jio AIRFIBER service which will be launched along with True 5G, at the time of Diwali 2022. The new AIRFIBER comes with end-to-end wireless 5G technology for customers. Furthermore, the product was further explained by Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio.

He stated at the AGM that the AIRFIBER service will enable the homes or offices of the customers to stay connected with gigabit speed internet.

Akash said, “Thanks to the Gigabit speed of JioAirFiber, we can deliver multiple video streams, showing multiple camera angles at the same time and that too in ultra-high definition, and we can dynamically choose which camera angle we want to focus on.”

Below are the pointers which Akash highlighted during the announcement of the wireless AIRFIBER technology:

Jio AIRFIBER plug-and-play device from Reliance will come with the speed over the air without any need for wires

The Jio AIRFIBER device will further offer a personal WiFi hotspot for home as well as for offices. The network will provide ultra-high-speed Jio True 5G internet to the users.

AIRFIBER will come with the ability to connect with 100s of homes and offices at ultra-high-speed broadband within a very short span.

The AIRFIBER will unlock engaging experiences like interactive live content, immersive shopping, cloud gaming and more for the users.

Jio AIRFIBER will come with another fascinating feature where the user could watch the live IPL cricket match with multiple camera angle views, in ultra HD quality on a single screen. Users will have the privilege to switch between different camera angles as per their choice.

AIRFIBER will also enable the users to host a watch party, with the super-fast internet and ultra-low latency rate. Along with that, they could also experience multiplayer cloud gaming as well.

Latest Technology News