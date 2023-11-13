Instant Loan Fraud: Man seeking money for daughter's education duped of ₹90,000. Read 5 safety tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Instant Loan Fraud

Instant Loan Fraud: Amid rising cyber crimes, a 56-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 90,000 by online fraudsters on the pretext of providing an instant loan.

The complainant, who works with a logistics company, claimed that he was seeking a loan for his daughter's education when he came across a post on Facebook about loans that were made available within two hours.

The complainant applied for a loan online with the finance company on November 8, and within minutes, he got a call in which the caller offered him a loan and asked him to pay insurance charges, GST, NOC charges, RBI charges and two advance instalments, totalling Rs 90,000.

When the complainant did not receive the loan amount and was asked to make additional payments, he realised he had been cheated.

Speaking to PTI, an official said that an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons at Kalamboli police station.

Beware of Instant Loan App: Check 5 Safety Tips

Do not click on suspicious links

Check the authenticity of an app before downloading

Avoid using unauthorised apps that might steal your data

Check the app permission settings to secure your data from getting stolen

Report suspicious money lending apps to the local police authorities

