Instagram working on a feature to let users locate their friends on map

Instagram is working on a new feature for its app. The new feature, known as Friend Map, would allow users to see their friends on a map. The feature was initially spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, a few months ago, who shared a screenshot on X.

Paluzzi works as a software developer and frequently discovers Instagram features before they are announced to the public. He recently posted additional screenshots of the feature on his social media handles on Threads and X (formerly Twitter).

“#Instagram keeps working on "Friend map": your friends, on a map. Your location is end-to-end encrypted. Let's see how it works,” Paluzzi wrote in an X post.

Based on the screenshot shared by him, the purported feature will allow users to see location of their friends on the platform. Users can also go into “Ghost Mode” to hide their location if they don’t want to share it. The location will be end-to-end encrypted.

The purported feature is similar to Snapchat’s Snap Map feature in its functionality. It will also allow users to leave notes on the map itself to let their friends know the purpose of their visit to a certain place.

The feature is still sin progress and may or may not make it to the Instagram app.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing a new feature, which will allow non-users to watch Reels in the app’s native interface on a web browser. Once rolled out the feature will only be available to iOS users as it will work on App Clips, which are mini versions of apps that can be accessed without downloading the full app.

The feature is currently available to beta testers through TestFlight on Instagram app version 319.0.2. It also allows users to scroll through other popular videos and share them with others.

