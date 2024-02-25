Sunday, February 25, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Instagram working on a feature to let users locate their friends on map

Instagram working on a feature to let users locate their friends on map

The upcoming feature will enable users to view the location of their friends on the platform. Users will also have the option to hide their location by going into "Ghost Mode" if they don't want to share it. The location will be encrypted end-to-end, ensuring the privacy and security of the users.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2024 19:02 IST
Instagram
Image Source : FILE Instagram

Instagram is working on a new feature for its app. The new feature, known as Friend Map, would allow users to see their friends on a map. The feature was initially spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi, a few months ago, who shared a screenshot on X.  

Paluzzi works as a software developer and frequently discovers Instagram features before they are announced to the public. He recently posted additional screenshots of the feature on his social media handles on Threads and X (formerly Twitter). 

“#Instagram keeps working on "Friend map": your friends, on a map. Your location is end-to-end encrypted. Let's see how it works,” Paluzzi wrote in an X post. 

Based on the screenshot shared by him, the purported feature will allow users to see location of their friends on the platform. Users can also go into “Ghost Mode” to hide their location if they don’t want to share it. The location will be end-to-end encrypted. 

The purported feature is similar to Snapchat’s Snap Map feature in its functionality. It will also allow users to leave notes on the map itself to let their friends know the purpose of their visit to a certain place. 

The feature is still sin progress and may or may not make it to the Instagram app. 

Related Stories
Meta's new policy: Political content no longer recommended on Instagram and Threads

Meta's new policy: Political content no longer recommended on Instagram and Threads

Meta tests trending topics on Threads, alters political content visibility: Know more

Meta tests trending topics on Threads, alters political content visibility: Know more

Karnataka SHOCKER: Man dies by suicide over wife's obsession with making Instagram reels

Karnataka SHOCKER: Man dies by suicide over wife's obsession with making Instagram reels

Instagram tests new feature to let non-users watch Reels via App Clips: All you need to know

Instagram tests new feature to let non-users watch Reels via App Clips: All you need to know

Instagram creator marketplace expands to new markets, including India: How to use it?

Instagram creator marketplace expands to new markets, including India: How to use it?

Meanwhile, Instagram is also testing a new feature, which will allow non-users to watch Reels in the app’s native interface on a web browser. Once rolled out the feature will only be available to iOS users as it will work on App Clips, which are mini versions of apps that can be accessed without downloading the full app. 

The feature is currently available to beta testers through TestFlight on Instagram app version 319.0.2. It also allows users to scroll through other popular videos and share them with others.

ALSO READ: Instagram creator marketplace expands to new markets, including India: How to use it?

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement