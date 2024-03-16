Infinix Note 40 5G series to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Note 40 5G series

Infinix is all set to introduce a new Note series smartphone in India. The upcoming Infinix Note 40 series will launch globally on March 18 and the company has also confirmed the India availability of the smartphone. Infinix has not confirmed the smartphones that will be launched under the Note 40 series but based on the reports available online, the company is likely to launch Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro 4G, Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G models. Here are all the details you need to know.

Infinix via a press note has confirmed the India launch of Infinix Note 40 5G series. However, the company did not reveal any details on the launch timeline or the models that will launch in India.

The company has also released a YouTube teaser where a handset can be seen in glittering golden finish with a rectangular camera unit at the back. The company also teased "AI Active Halo Lighting" in the YouTube video. The series will be the first in India to offer this feature, as per the company claim.

According to the company, the Active Halo is a feature supported by AI that integrates voice commands and lighting effects. It can be used for various purposes such as matching incoming calls, notifications, charging, gaming, and music playback. Additionally, it can interact with the 'Hi Folax' voice assistant. Users can customize the 'Active Halo' command by using the wake phrase 'Hi Folax'.

This feature has three lighting effects which can be customised according to the user's preferences. These effects are named Lively, Rhythmic, and AI. The Lively animation can be used to display certain notifications, the Rhythmic pattern can be used to synchronise with music playback, and the AI effect can be used to indicate incoming calls through varying light patterns.

Although there is no further information available about the Indian variants of the Infinix Note 40 series, the global models are expected to feature 3D curved AMOLED displays.

ALSO READ: Infinix Smart 8 Plus with Mediatek Helio G36 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability