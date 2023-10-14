India aims to become global robotics hub with new national strategy: Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajeev Chandrasekhar: The Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology

India has taken significant strides in the realm of robotics, and according to Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the national strategy on robotics policy is poised to offer substantial opportunities for the manufacturing sector, Industry 4.0, and cyber-physical systems.

During the unveiling of the draft national strategy on robotics for public consultation, Minister Chandrasekhar expressed the aim for India to become a global "Robotics Hub." He emphasised the importance of gathering input from startups, manufacturing companies, and stakeholders in the industry 4.0 sector.

Interested parties can provide feedback on the draft national strategy through the MyGov platform until October 31, aligning with the strategic planning for India's advancement in AI.

Both the public and private sectors worldwide have recognised the significance of robotic automation in shaping future social, economic, and technical outcomes. India has identified four sectors of strategic importance to lead in robotics: manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and national security.

To propel India's global leadership in robotics, a comprehensive and efficient deployment of the National Strategy on Robotics is proposed through the establishment of the Robotics Innovation Unit (RIU) under IndiaAI. This initiative, referred to as the 'National Robotics Mission,' aims to foster India's prominence in the development and adoption of robotics technology.

The unveiling of this draft national strategy marks a pivotal step towards positioning India as a frontrunner in the global landscape of robotics, promising transformative impacts on various sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, and national security.

