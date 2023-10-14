Bluesky invites journalists for self-verification as Threads opts out of news push

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bluesky invites journalists for self-verification amidst Threads news policy shift

As Meta-owned Threads chooses not to feature news on its platform, the Jack Dorsey-backed social media network Bluesky, boasting a user base of 1.5 million, has extended an invitation to journalists and news organisations to self-verify by setting their website as their username.

Bluesky reported a rapid growth in its user base, encompassing individuals keen on following diverse topics like politics, sports, and entertainment.

The platform is currently in its early stages of growth, with aspirations to reach 10 million users. Bluesky is empowering organisations to manage verifications for their respective journalists. For instance, a newsroom can verify an affiliated journalist through a subdomain like @name.newsroom.com.

ALSO READ | EU commissioner urges Google to combat illegal content on YouTube amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Freelance journalists and unaffiliated writers have the option to set their username as their website.

The company said it encourages users to engage actively by posting and interacting with the community. The platform boasts a vibrant user base, making frequent interactions a prime way to gain visibility.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp's latest addition: Privacy call relay feature on iOS and Android | Explained

For developers, Bluesky envisions an open marketplace of feeds, allowing for experimentation and the publication of algorithms accessible to all. Back in September, Bluesky, a competitor to X (formerly Twitter), surpassed one million users. The platform initially released a beta app in January, inviting a select group to test it out. By February, they had several hundred users.

Recently, Bluesky secured $8 million in a seed funding round led by Neo, a community-driven firm, boasting partners like Ali Partovi and Suzanne Xie. This funding signals positive momentum for the platform's growth and development.

Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance user experience, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new update for the Threads platform. Users will now have access to an edit button, allowing them to make changes to their posts within five minutes of publishing, at no additional cost. Previously, users had to delete and repost to rectify any typos.

Latest Technology News