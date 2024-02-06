How to schedule messages on WhatsApp? Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE How to schedule messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms which has more than 2 billion active users across the world. It leverages an extensive reach, where businesses could enhance engagement and drive sales through strategic message scheduling.

What are the benefits of scheduling WhatsApp Messages?

Efficiency: Save time by planning and automating message delivery. Consistency: Ensure consistent communication with customers and stakeholders. Personalization: Create messages to specific recipients and schedule them for optimal engagement times. Increased engagement: Reach users when they are most receptive, by leading to higher response rates. Sales Opportunities: Use scheduled messages to promote products, services, or upcoming events effectively.

Here we bring you ways to schedule messages on Android, iOS, web versions and business accounts.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on Android devices?

Accessibility Settings: You need to enable the accessibility services for WhatsApp by navigating to Settings, then Accessibility and then Services.

Now for Message scheduling, follow the steps below:

Launch the WhatsApp app.

Select the "+" symbol.

Choose a contact or group.

There, set the desired time and date.

Now compose the message.

Once composed, click on ‘Create’ to schedule it.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on iPhone (iOS devices)?

You will have to download the Shortcuts app from the App Store to create personal automation and then set the time and date.

Now add a text action.

Type the message.

Integrate WhatsApp using the "Send Message Through WhatsApp" action.

Select the recipient.

Finalize the scheduling.

How to schedule WhatsApp messages on WhatsApp Web?

You will have to download the Blueticks extension from the Chrome Web Store, by accessing WhatsApp Web in Google Chrome.

Now open the desired chat.

Click the scheduling icon near the message box.

Compose the message.

Set the delivery time and date.

Schedule the send.

How to schedule WhatsApp Messages for Business account users?

For this, you will have to use the WhatsApp Business app on your device.

Now open WhatsApp Business.

Navigate to Settings.

Click on Business Tools.

Select "Select Away Message".

There, enable "Send away message" and compose the message.

There, choose "Only Send to in the Recipients".

Select "Schedule" based on the company's operating hours.

With the power of scheduling WhatsApp messages, businesses can streamline their communication efforts, drive engagement, and ultimately boost sales in a dynamic and competitive digital landscape.

