How to download special Valentine's Day stickers on WhatsApp?

Image Source : FREEPIK Valentines day stickers

To celebrate the Valentine's Day vibe across the world, WhatsApp has launched many special stickers to add little joy and smile to people’s faces. Users can use the stickers to digitally make their partners feel more special.

These stickers are free to download on both Android and iOS devices using the instant messaging platform. The company often releases new stickers and emojis on various festivals and special days.

Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

How to download Valentine's Day Special Loving Stickers on WhatsApp?

Here are the steps to follow:

Go to WhatsApp on your handset

Now go to the chat of the person to whom you want to send the special valentine’s day sticker

Click on the plus icon on the side of the chat box.

There you will get access to first-party stickers for loving stickers.

Now you search for love and valentine's day stickers.

You may download the stickers of your choice

Select the downloaded sticker

Click on OK

Now you can easily send Valentine's Day (VTD) stickers to your special one.

If you do not like WhatsApp’s VTD stickers, then you can use third-party apps.

Here is how you can download stickers from third-party apps:

First, go to Google Play Store on your handset

Search Valentine's Day stickers

Choose and install your choice of result, We suggest you download an app which has atleast 4-star rating (preferred first choice).

Once downloaded, you can send stickers to your loving partner- the user will have to open the app and follow the instructions.

Users will also have to grant permission to use third-party apps too.

After the app has been installed, open the app and download the stickers.

Post downloading and installing the sticker, you may send the new sticker on the platform by clicking on the sticker pack header

