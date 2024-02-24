How to connect to free Wi-Fi at Indian railway stations? A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

In today's world, having internet access, even while travelling, is crucial for many tasks. Luckily, several major Indian railway stations provide free Wi-Fi services to passengers waiting for their trains. Here's a simple guide on how to use this convenient facility:

Free Wi-Fi at railway stations

While not available at all stations, free Wi-Fi is offered at major ones, making travel more enjoyable. This service is a collaboration between Google Inc. and RailTel, the railway telecom company, supporting the government's Digital India initiative.

How to Access Railway Station Wi-Fi?

Open Wi-Fi Settings: Go to your device's Wi-Fi settings. Search for Network: Find and select "Railwire Network." Visit Railwire Portal: Use your browser to go to railwire.co.in. Enter Mobile Number: Input your 10-digit mobile number. Receive OTP: You'll get a one-time password (OTP) on your mobile. Authenticate Connection: Enter the OTP as your password to connect. Enjoy Free Internet: You're now connected to Railwire's free Wi-Fi service.

Providing free Wi-Fi at railway stations is part of the government's efforts to promote digital connectivity nationwide. Collaborating with companies like Google, these initiatives aim to bridge the digital gap and give citizens access to the internet, even in public places.

With free Wi-Fi available at railway stations, passengers can use their waiting time productively. They can stay in touch with loved ones, finish online tasks, or simply browse the web.

