Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Live tv
How to check your credit score for free on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe? A detailed guide

Major payment applications in India have introduced a new feature that allows users to check their credit scores for free. This is great news for credit card holders and borrowers. Here's how to check your credit score for free.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2024 17:18 IST
Credit Score
Image Source : FREE PIK Credit Score

In a significant move towards financial transparency, major payment applications in India have introduced a feature allowing users to check their credit scores without any charges. This development comes as a relief to credit card holders and borrowers who previously faced fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for accessing their credit reports through banking applications. If you want to check your credit score for free, here is a step-by-step guide on how to check your credit score for free on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe.

A step-by-step guide on how to check your credit score for free on Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe

Paytm:

Step 1: Install the Paytm app on your smartphone.

Step 1: Log in or sign up on the Paytm app.
Step 1: Navigate to the 'Free Credit Score' option under 'Loans & Credit Cards'.
Step 1: Agree to the terms and conditions.
Step 1: View your credit score and detailed credit history instantly.

Google Pay:

Step 1: Install Google Pay from the PlayStore or App Store.
Step 1: Log in or create a new account.
Step 1: Scroll to the 'Check your CIBIL score for free' option and select it.
Step 1: Your CIBIL score will be displayed, with initial use requiring some additional details.

PhonePe:

Step 1: Install the PhonePe app on your device.
Step 1: Log in or register.
Step 1: In the 'Credit' section, tap on 'Check Now' to view your CIBIL score.

