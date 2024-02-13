HONOR CHOICE smartwatch to come with swim-proof durability: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smartwatch

HONOR is set to introduce its latest smartwatch with a built-in HONOR Health app, which has been designed to monitor the active lifestyle. The company has expanded the artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) devices segment with the launch of the new smartwatch.

The smartwatch is packed with innovative features like an AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in multi-system GNSS, one-click SOS calling, and ultra-long battery life, the smartwatch is 5 ATM water resistant making it a perfect companion for water activities like swimming, surfing, etc. The smartwatch seamlessly integrates with your smartphone for a connected experience.

Here are the top 5 features of the HONOR CHOICE Watch:

Display

The smartwatch comes with cutting-edge display technology which helps the user to experience unparalleled clarity with a resolution of up to 410x502 pixel retina-level display precision on a spacious 1.95-inch screen. Deeply focusing on the "vision" on your wrist, this device combines a 75 per cent screen-to-body ratio with a dynamic 60Hz refresh rate, delivering a seamlessly integrated and visually engaging encounter.

The watch comes with 8 pre-installed and 21 dynamic ‘Always-on display’ watch faces, this device further provides uninterrupted convenience by staying active without the need for wrist-raising, ensuring it is always accessible.

Swim-proof durability with 5ATM

The new watch has been designed with a 5ATM water resistance level, which makes it ideal for swimming and surfing, further showcasing exceptional waterproof capabilities. It further keeps performing well in adverse weather conditions, serving as a dependable fitness partner which is ready to accompany you through any weather challenges.

All-in 1 built-in multi-system GNSS

The smartwatch enables you to experience fast and accurate positioning, enhancing overall navigation and tracking capabilities with the built-in advanced technology of the GNSS satellite positioning chip. Supporting five major global satellite positioning systems- GPS+ GLONASS + GALILEO + BDS+QZSS, it guarantees precise location tracking, leaving a detailed trace of every step you take.

HONOR Health: All-day health companion

The smartwatch diligently monitors the health for the entire day, by tracing changes, providing a vigilant guard over health. The watch facilitates a ‘One-click’ measurement of heart rate, SpO2 and stress levels, typically completed within 60 seconds.

With the fully upgraded heart rate algorithm and advanced sensors, this device offers continuous and accurate monitoring of the heart rate. For SpO2 monitoring, the watch's sensors use red and infrared light, advanced algorithms, and personalized reminders to estimate and monitor blood oxygen levels, helping in proactive health management and improving overall performance.

The smartwatch is seamlessly connected with a smartphone with the HONOR Health app that is designed to monitor health conditions and additionally offers a slew of unique and customized free-of-cost workout modules for various outdoor and fitness activities. The innovative all-day Stress monitoring function actively evaluates stress levels by continuously collecting heart rate signals at intervals, making it a dedicated companion for monitoring both physical and mental health.

Ultra-long battery life

With a 300mAh capacity battery, the watch boasts an impressive 12 days of typical usage on one charge, even while continuously monitoring sleep for 7 hours nightly. Featuring the convenience of magnetic suction charging, a single full charge per week is adequate to fulfil your daily requirements, guaranteeing enduring and effective battery performance.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, the watch also seamlessly connects calls, and ensures safety with Bluetooth 5.3, enabling the one-click calling and SOS functionality directly from your wristwatch.

Additionally, it offers personalized deep breathing exercises, hydration alerts, menstrual cycle tracking with management and reminders, and sedentary alerts through the app, providing a comprehensive range of features to enhance your well-being. Encompassing over a hundred workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, elliptical, rowing, and more, this device caters to nearly all sports scenarios — from outdoor pursuits to gym workouts.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio, Airtel and VI offering 84 days plan: Price, benefits and more

Inputs from IANS