Hitachi brings airHome series for energy-efficient and futuristic cooling technology

Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is taking strategic steps to bolster its brand presence in the rapidly growing RAC (Room Air Conditioning) segment in India. With a keen focus on capitalizing on the anticipated surge in sales during the harsh and prolonged summer season, the company is making vigorous efforts to prepare comprehensively. Recognizing the market potential, the company is proactively positioning itself to seize opportunities and strengthen its market position.

The company is claiming to raise the bar in the realm of energy-efficient, comfortable, and futuristic cooling technologies with the introduction of the groundbreaking airHome series of Room Air Conditioners (RACs). This innovative lineup from Hitachi is gaining significant traction in the market, thanks to its globally designed models that deliver exceptional performance. Hitachi Cooling & Heating places great emphasis on quality standards during the manufacturing process, subjecting each air conditioner to rigorous quality checks to ensure an unparalleled consumer experience. With the airHome series, the brand aims to cater to the preferences of modern, well-informed, and aspirational consumers.

The airHome series of Room Air Conditioners (RACs) from Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. combines the excellence of superior Japanese technology with the innovative Duality Design philosophy. Among the notable offerings in the series, the 'Yoshi' and iZen Series of Inverter air conditioners have garnered high praise for their remarkable aesthetics and exceptional cooling performance. The Yoshi series has earned a prestigious 5-star rating, while the iZen and Senpai series have received commendable 3-star ratings. These RACs have been well-received in the market, receiving positive feedback from both consumers and trade partners alike.

The airHome series by Hitachi boasts cutting-edge machines that not only meet but surpass the expectations of modern consumers who seek advanced features. These inverter air conditioners offer more than just revolutionary Japanese technology and intelligent design for enhanced performance; they also come packed with impressive features that cater to the needs of discerning customers. One such feature is the Ice Clean feature, powered by Hitachi's Frost Wash Technology, which simplifies the maintenance of the indoor unit and prolongs the machine's lifespan.

By allowing ice to form on the heat exchanger and subsequently melting it, the unit effectively washes away dust, mold, and bacteria, providing clean air and maintaining a consistent three times airflow for optimal cooling efficiency over time. Additionally, considering the deteriorating air quality in our surroundings, Hitachi Cooling and Heating Air Conditioners are equipped with AQtiv-Ion technology. This built-in ionizer releases negatively charged particles that neutralize pollutants, making this feature particularly crucial in maintaining a healthier indoor environment.

