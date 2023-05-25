JioFiber brings new broadband plan with 3 months of unlimited data: DETAILS

Jio has been working on bringing a better and connected lifestyle to almost every city, village and district of the country. JioFiber has recently come up with a new broadband plan worth Rs 1,197- where users will get around 3 months access of the unlimited data.
Below are the details of the broadband plan:
- The recharge plan comes with 3 month's validity
- Users will get up to 3.3TB of high-speed data per month
- The new plan will deliver get up to 30 Mbps speeds.
- Jio also offers free voice calling to users in its new Jio Fiber plan.
- Users will not get any kind of OTT connection with this plan
- the new broadband plan comes with a validity of 90 days
- This plan is without GST and the price may upgrade with the GST rate
JioFiber broadband plans are available at a starting price of Rs 399.
