Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  JioFiber brings new broadband plan with 3 months of unlimited data: DETAILS

JioFiber brings new broadband plan with 3 months of unlimited data: DETAILS

JioFiber has come up with a new broadband plan worth Rs 1,197 which will provide super-fast data for three months. The plan will not give any access to the OTT platforms.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2023 18:53 IST
JioFiber Plan
Image Source : JIO JioFiber Plan

Jio has been working on bringing a better and connected lifestyle to almost every city, village and district of the country. JioFiber has recently come up with a new broadband plan worth Rs 1,197- where users will get around 3 months access of the unlimited data. 

Below are the details of the broadband plan:

  1. The recharge plan comes with 3 month's validity 
  2. Users will get up to 3.3TB of high-speed data per month 
  3. The new plan will deliver get up to 30 Mbps speeds.
  4. Jio also offers free voice calling to users in its new Jio Fiber plan.
  5. Users will not get any kind of OTT connection with this plan
  6. the new broadband plan comes with a validity of 90 days
  7. This plan is without GST and the price may upgrade with the GST rate 

JioFiber broadband plans are available at a starting price of Rs 399.

ALSO READ: Opera launches 'Aria', a side panel powered by ChatGPT

ALSO READ: ChatGPT app now available in 11 countries for iOS

