JioFiber brings new broadband plan with 3 months of unlimited data: DETAILS

Jio has been working on bringing a better and connected lifestyle to almost every city, village and district of the country. JioFiber has recently come up with a new broadband plan worth Rs 1,197- where users will get around 3 months access of the unlimited data.

Below are the details of the broadband plan:

The recharge plan comes with 3 month's validity Users will get up to 3.3TB of high-speed data per month The new plan will deliver get up to 30 Mbps speeds. Jio also offers free voice calling to users in its new Jio Fiber plan. Users will not get any kind of OTT connection with this plan the new broadband plan comes with a validity of 90 days This plan is without GST and the price may upgrade with the GST rate

JioFiber broadband plans are available at a starting price of Rs 399.

