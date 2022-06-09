Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are the top 6 racing games you must try this month

If you are a smartphone user and prefer to game during your free time, then this feature is certainly for you. Here are the 5 best games you may download on your handset to experience the best graphic mobile games with PC like experience.

CSR Racing 2

A hyper-realistic racing game, CSR Racing 2 is available for both - Android and iOS. The next-gen graphics supporting 3D rendering techniques make the racing tracks and cars look great during the gameplay. In the street racing game, the players have to team up with friends and defeat the rival crew members.

Players will get a garage option where they could upgrade their cars, and tune the tire pressure, gear ratios and nitrous output for the gameplay. Players can customize their cars with a number of rims, brake calipers, and interior trims.

The players will get more than 200 officially licensed cars in CSR Racing 2 game- from Aston Martin, Ferrari, Pagani, McLaren, Bugatti, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Asphalt Nitro

Asphalt Nitro is another racing game on Android which has a great fan following, and I personally have been playing this game during my free time. The game has more than 1.6 million downloads and the game has around 8 game modes to play: Classic, Elimination, Versus, Knockdown, Catch, Gate Drift, Infected, and Escape.

The players will get the ambience of racing in the streets of various countries like China, Nevada, Italy, the Alps, Brazil and Iceland.

Asphalt Nitro comes with a number of supercars like Lamborghini Veneno, BMW M3 Sedan, Dodge Challenger SRT8, Lotus Exige S Coupe, Chevrolet Corvette C7, Ferrari 330 P4, Chrysler ME412 and McLaren F1.

Traffic Rider

Not only cars, but a motorbike racing game named Traffic Rider is for Android users. The game has more than 7.7 million downloads, which clearly indicates how popular the game is amongst mobile gamers. The players get 4 game modes to play on: Time Trial, Endless, Career, and Free Ride.

Also, the players will get dynamic maps to race on and terrains like the Highway, Winter and dessert. Furthermore, players will have the option to toggle from night, evening and noon.

The game enables the players to use braking, power and handling, which are the basic stats available- this will enable the players to compare every bike as per their performance with other available motorbikes.

Players will also face a number of trucks and cars during the gameplay and when they will overtake, they will be rewarded with bonus points.

Need For Speed No Limits

For those who are still unaware, this is a must to mention that this game is a powerhouse of so many things for years. Need for Speed No Limits is a racing game, which has been published by Electronic Arts. The game supports Android and iOS- both and enables the best driver to rule the roost as in Blackridge.

Racers in the game will have the option to participate in racing events like Time Trial, Delivery, Rush Hour, Hunter, Team Battle, Nitro Rush, Airborne and Blockade.

NFS offers a number of luxury cars to choose from- Aston Martin DBS, Ford GT, Bugatti Chiron, Chevrolet Camaro SS 350, BMW M3 GTR, Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Aventador and more.

Rebel Racing

Officially released in March 2019, the Rebel Racing game is available for both iOS and Android. Players can use their driving skills on the handset and could drive, drift, and dominate the other racers in the game and make a name.

The high graphics and visuals give the real like look to the gamers and it supports a number of supercars like Lotus 3-Eleven, Ariel Nomad and Ford GT, to name a few. Players will have the ambience of racing on the streets of the American West Coast.

Racers will get a chance to win numerous races in the game to unlock these cars and collect cash. The earned cash could also be used to upgrade the cars, customize the body colour of the cars, wheel design, and decals as well.

Racing Fever: Moto

Another motorbike racing game named Racing Fever: Moto is for Android devices. The game offers 4 different camera angles during the gameplay- thing indeed makes the gaming experience more engaging with great visuals.

Racing Fever: Moto provides 21 distinct motorbikes to ride on the streets and it encourages the players to beat gang leaders of the region and become the best.

Players will also have the option to use the nitro feature to speed up their vehicle during the gameplay. The players will have several modes to play which include Daily Race, Racing, Free Ride and Multiplayer.