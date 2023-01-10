Tuesday, January 10, 2023
     
Google updates older versions of the Android OS, brings new features: Know more

Google has been working to replace its existing ad-tracking system with Privacy Sandbox and is further looking forward to rolling out the beta version for the devices running on the Android 13 operating system.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 10, 2023 13:52 IST
Google
Image Source : PIXEL Google Pixel

Google has announced that it is bringing new features to smartphones which have not yet received operating system (OS) updates in years.

The tech giant will be releasing a tool called the 'Extension Software Developer Kit' (Extensive SDK), which will enable the developers to use features like Android 13's new photo picker in applications which are running on some Android 11 and 12 versions, as per the report of The Verge.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel gets a new update

The tech giant has further stated that the feature "extend the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions." ALSO READ: Google working on cross-device notifications feature: Know how it works

In a statement, Scott Westover, Google’s spokesperson said, "This update also sets the stage for expanding Privacy Sandbox testing on Android.”

ALSO READ: Google rolls out group chat for Messages app with end-to-end encryption

Moreover, the company is working to replace its existing ad-tracking system with Privacy Sandbox, and is planning to roll out the beta for the system on Android 13.

The tech giant is putting efforts to make sure that users still get new features, even if the company that made their smartphone is not releasing software updates, the report said.

Inputs from IANS

Latest News