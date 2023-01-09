Monday, January 09, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google rolls out group chat for Messages app with end-to-end encryption

Google rolls out group chat for Messages app with end-to-end encryption

The group conversations will feature a "This chat is now end-to-end encrypted" banner, and the send button will have a lock icon. This will prevent Google or third parties from reading the contents of users' RCS chats during transit between the sender and receivers.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 09, 2023 14:13 IST
google, google
Image Source : INDIA TV Messages Apps

Google has rolled out end-to-end encryption in group chats for Messages app users enrolled in the beta programme. The company said it has "completed the rollout of group chat end-to-end encryption for users in Open Beta" in just over a month, reports 9to5Google.

ALSO READ: Google rolling out new split-screen look to Android Auto

 

With this feature, one-on-one texts sent using Messages by Google will be encrypted so they are private and secure and can only be seen by the sender and recipient. The Google Messages app already includes end-to-end encryption when messaging someone who also has the RCS (Rich Communication Services) chat features enabled, however, this has so far been limited to messages between two parties and not group chats.

ALSO READ: Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites

 

The tech giant said it "will be available to some users in the open beta programme over the coming weeks", according to the report.

ALSO READ: Google working on cross-device notifications feature: Know how it works

Related Stories
Google will translate doctor's handwritten prescriptions soon: Know more

Google will translate doctor's handwritten prescriptions soon: Know more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google now enable parents to buy or deny kids' purchases

Google now enable parents to buy or deny kids' purchases

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

How to use Google Maps to track someone: Step-by-step guide

How to use Google Maps to track someone: Step-by-step guide

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Google Pixel gets a new update

Google Pixel gets a new update

Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites

Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites

Google working on cross-device notifications feature: Know how it works

Google working on cross-device notifications feature: Know how it works

Google rolling out new split-screen look to Android Auto

Google rolling out new split-screen look to Android Auto

 

The group conversations will feature a "This chat is now end-to-end encrypted" banner, and the send button will have a lock icon.

This will prevent Google or third parties from reading the contents of users' RCS chats during transit between the sender and receivers, said the report.

Meanwhile, Google also started testing full emoji reactions in its Messages platform, which allows users to react with any emoji.

However, full emoji reactions have already been rolled out for some users.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News