Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites

Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites

GIFCT (Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism), a non-governmental organisation founded by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube in 2017 to foster partnerships between many tech platforms, is supporting the project by Jigsaw, the report said.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 04, 2023 17:00 IST
Google
Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google is reportedly developing a free moderation tool that smaller websites can use to identify and remove terrorist material.

According to the Financial Times, the software is being developed in collaboration with Google's research and development unit Jigsaw and the UN-supported Tech Against Terrorism, an initiative that assists tech companies in combating online terrorism. ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

"There are a lot of websites that just don't have any people to do the enforcement. It is a really labour-intensive thing to even build the algorithms [and] then you need all those human reviewers," Yasmin Green, chief executive of Jigsaw, was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio and Motorola India partnered to offer 'True 5G' experience: Know more

"(Smaller websites) do not want Isis content there, but there is a tonne of it all over (them)," she added.

ALSO READ: POCO India launches POCO C50, starting at Rs 6,249: Know the availability, specs and more

 

The move comes as internet companies will be forced to remove extremist content from their platforms or face fines and other penalties under laws, said the report.

Related Stories
Google Voice now auto switches between Wi-Fi & cellular data

Google Voice now auto switches between Wi-Fi & cellular data

Google will translate doctor's handwritten prescriptions soon: Know more

Google will translate doctor's handwritten prescriptions soon: Know more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets PM Modi, says looking forward to support India's G20 presidency

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google Pixel Tablet, speaker dock leak on Facebook Marketplace

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google, Samsung's Health Connect might integrate into Android 14

Google now enable parents to buy or deny kids' purchases

Google now enable parents to buy or deny kids' purchases

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

YouTube is planning to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket: Know-why?

Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Google Pixel 8 Leak: May feature Samsung's 'ISOCELL GN2' camera sensor- All you need to know

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Google approaches NCLAT to challenge CCI's order on Android: All you need to know

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

Google Contacts adds a 'Highlights' tab: Know how it works

How to use Google Maps to track someone: Step-by-step guide

How to use Google Maps to track someone: Step-by-step guide

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai shares a New Year message: Know more

Google Pixel gets a new update

Google Pixel gets a new update

GIFCT (Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism), a non-governmental organisation founded by Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube in 2017 to foster partnerships between many tech platforms, is supporting the project by Jigsaw, the report added.

Meanwhile, Meta launched a new open-source software tool called "Hasher-Matcher-Actioner" (HMA) that will help platforms stop the spread of terror content, child exploitation, or any other violating content.

With HMA, platforms will be able to scan for any violating content and take action as required.

HMA builds on Meta's previous open-source image and video matching software, which can be used for any type of violating content.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News