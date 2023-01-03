Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Airtel 5G Plus now in Indore: Know more

Airtel 5G Plus has entered the Indore market and is currently operational at Radisson square, Vijay Nagar, Khajrana area, Sadar Bazaar, Rasoma chowk, Bombay Hospital Square, Gita Bhawan, and a few other select locations.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: January 03, 2023 14:35 IST
Airtel
Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel

Bharti Airtel has been actively expanding its 5G network across the nation, and today, the company has announced to enter the 5G services in the Indore market.

ALSO READ: Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

 

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Vijay Nagar, Sadar Bazaar, Gita Bhawan, Panchsheel Nagar,  Rasoma chowk,  Khajrana area, Abhinandan Nagar, Patrakar colony, Yeshwant road, Bombay Hospital Square, Radisson square, Phoenix Citadel mall and few other selected locations.

ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus reaches Shimla

 

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. 

ALSO READ: Airtel 5G Plus reaches Jammu and Kashmir: Know more

 

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Sujay Chakrabarti CEO, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The company says that it promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune, Jammu, Srinagar, Shimla, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Latest News