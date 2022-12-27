Airtel 5G is now available in 18+ cities: Plans, offers and more

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel has been on the surge to roll out the new 5G network across the country for fast connectivity. The network, called Airtel 5G Plus, the fifth-generation network connectivity by the telecom operator is now available in more than 18 cities of the country and is soon going to reach more cities.

Airtel 5G is now available in Ahmedabad, Vizag, Delhi, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Guwahati, Patna, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Siliguri, Panipat, Gurugram, Shimla, Imphal, Lucknow and Visakhapatnam.

Airtel Expansion

The Indian telecom operator has further announced a number of plans for its 5G network in all key metros by the end of 2022 (which is just a few days). The network provider plans to reach across the major Indian cities by 2023. Moreover, Airtel claims to aim for overall coverage of 5G within a year or 2.

Airtel 5G compatible devices

Image Source : INDIA TVAIRTEL

5G was launched in October 2022 by PM Modi and Airtel then assured that they will make the 5G Plus network compatible with all the existing 5G-enabled handsets. Meanwhile, all the major smartphone manufacturers have rolled out the system to support Airtel 5G as well as Jio 5G too.

Airtel 5G is reportedly compatible with the existing 5G smart devices from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, iQOO, vivo, Motorola and more.

Furthermore, Apple has released its latest system update of iOS 16.2 which enables the device to support 5G for all existing iPhones 12 and above models.

Plans for Airtel 5G

Airtel claims that the Airtel 5G Plus offers a competitive speed of 30x when compared to the previous Airtel 4G’s speed.

Users who are in 5G-enabled cities can also connect to the network and could easily download HD and 4K videos, games, and larger files in just a matter of few seconds claim Airtel.

Unlike Jio, Airtel users do not have to get a minimum recharge plan. Rather, the new 5G network will support and work on any existing active Airtel plan.

Image Source : AIRTELAirtel 5G Plus

How to connect to Airtel 5G on your device?

If you are residing or travelling to Airtel 5G-enabled city and you are interested to connect with the latest network, then you have to follow the steps below:

Go to the Settings option on your handset

Now tap on the network

There, go to connection and select your Airtel SIM

Now you can turn your preferred network connection to 5G

And this is how the latest and faster network will be activated on your handset when you are in the 5G connectivity area.

