Google Pixel 8 available with Rs 38,000 discount for the last time: Here's where to buy

Recently, the Google Pixel 8 smartphone was available at a significant discount during the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart. Following the sale, the price of the device increased to approximately Rs 71,000, leading to disappointment among potential buyers who missed the offer. The smartphone was launched in the country on October 5, 2023. During its launch, the smartphone was available for a starting price of Rs 75,999. Currently, Flipkart is hosting the Big Diwali Sale, which includes a new discount on the Google Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 discount

The smartphone is listed with a 47 percent discount, bringing the final cost down to Rs 39,999. Additionally, Interested buyers can avail Rs 1,500 instant discount with an SBI credit card to further reduce the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,500. These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 38,499.

Furthermore, buyers can get an additional Rs 500 discount by using 5 Flipkart SuperCoin. Buyers can also get a 5 percent cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Key Features of Google Pixel 8

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch Actua display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is powered by the Tensor G3 chipset.

The camera system includes a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Octa-PD main camera, 8x Super-Res digital zoom, and a 12-megapixel sensor with autofocus and Macro capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the front camera has a resolution of 10.5 megapixels.

The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 4,575 mAh battery that supports 27W fast wired charging and 18W wireless charging; however, a charger is not included in the retail package.

