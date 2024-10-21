Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition launched with slimmer, thinner design

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition

Samsung has launched a new special edition foldable smartphone. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition smartphone is thinner and lighter than the standard model, which was launched earlier this year. It also features several improvements in its camera and display. It will available for sale in selected countries. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is priced at KRW 2,789,600 (approximately Rs. 170,000) in South Korea. It will be available in a single configuration of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, featuring a sleek Black Shadow colorway, as announced in the company's newsroom post.

Interested buyers can start purchasing the foldable device on October 25 through the brand’s website and other online platforms such as T Direct Shop, KT, and Eu+. Those who buy this model will also receive discount coupons for other Samsung products, including the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Editions feature slightly larger displays compared to its predecessor, boasting an 8-inch internal screen and a 6.5-inch outer display. In contrast, the standard model includes a 6.3-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal screen. The outer and internal displays have aspect ratios of 21:9 and 20:18, respectively.

Additionally, the special edition model offers improved ergonomics. Samsung claims it is 1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, with a thickness of 10.6mm and a weight of 236g. In terms of photography, Samsung has upgraded the main wide-angle camera to 200 megapixels, while the other lenses remain unchanged.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It also includes support for Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of artificial intelligence features for smartphones and other devices.

