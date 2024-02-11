Google One reaches 100 million subscribers: Sundar Pichai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google One reaches 100 million subscribers

Google and Alphabet's CEO- Sundar Pichai has announced that the tech giant has reached 100 million subscriptions to Google One service which allows additional storage for free services like Gmail, Photos and Drive, along with access to more features.

Google One Premium plan

The Google One Premium plan comes with 2TB of storage and other features like VPN and dark web monitoring.

AI Premium Plan

The new AI Premium Plan just announced by the company gives users access to Gemini AI, and will soon offer generative AI features inside Gmail and Docs.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Pichai said, “We just crossed 100 million Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan, offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon."

Google One provides expanded storage, unlocks exclusive features in Google products, and enables the company to build a strong relationship with its most engaged users.

Google One Plans start from USD 1.99 per month, which gives access to 100GB of storage shareable with five people and access to its VPN service in the US.

You can start using Gemini along with the premium plan

People can start using Gemini Advanced by subscribing to the new Google One AI Premium plan.

The ‘Gemini Ultra’ AI model will be a paid experience, available through a new $20 Google One tier (with a two-month-long free trial) that also includes 2TB of storage and access to Gemini in Google Workspace apps like Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet.

