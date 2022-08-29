Google Meet: This new feature will let you mute, unmute easily- Know how?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Google Meet

Google's conference meeting platform- Meet, which got Duo merged recently has got a new update platform. As per the reports, it is said that the users will soon be able to unmute themselves by pressing down the spacebar key and could mute back again by releasing it.

Google said that the new feature will enable users to easily participate in their meetings by quickly unmuting to say something and go back to mute for an interference-free meeting.

In an official blogpost, Google stated: "This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings."

The company further stated that it could change how the "Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices.

With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting, the company said.

Google has also launched a new feature which enables the user to create high-performance custom functions that support built-in Sheets formula constructs.

The company said users can now use visitor sharing to allow non-Google users to upload content or create files within shared drives owned by organisations and users on Google Workspace.

Inputs from IANS

