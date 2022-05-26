Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Google Docs update will let you edit multiple texts together, and more

Google Docs has updated the platform and added an editing feature along with multiple text selections, which makes working on Docs even more productive than ever before.

The new features will allow the users to select multiple texts at a go, and users can take actions accordingly, on their documents- like format all selections, copy, paste and delete.

Google has further claimed that users will not have to make repetitive changes to their documents, with the new features. The new multiple text selection processes will enable formatting and editing more swiftly.

Here is all that you need to know about the updated Google Docs:

As announced, Google is making multiple text selection features. This feature will be available to all the Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google started to roll out the new feature yesterday and is working on making it available for every user across the world in the coming weeks.

The latest feature further enables the user to select the subheads in a document at once, enabling the user to make changes which are needed, rather than selecting individual headings and applying changes.

Also, to change the text's font size, formatting or during the editing of documents, the same feature could be applied.

Multiple text selection in Google Docs- How does it work?

Users have got an option from Google to apply multiple text selection features by using keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs documents.

ChromeOS and Windows users can further use the multiple text selection feature by highlighting a section of the text in a document which they would want to edit. After that, press Ctrl and select another set of text.

After this, users can edit both the selected texts with the same formatting options. Also, the Mac users can do the same to select the content for editing, but with the Command button.

Earlier, Google announced that the Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides users will soon be able to protect themselves from malware attacks and phishing, with virtual cards that will warn the users.