Garmin Launches Edge 1040 Solar GPS Bike Computer and Varia RCT715 Tail Light with Built-in Camera

Follow us on Image Source : GARMIN GARMIN

Garmin International has launched two new additions to their Cycling products range - a state of the art GPS cycling computer the Edge 1040 Solar and the Varia RCT715 rearview radar activated tail light with built-in camera.

Varia RCT715 Radar Camera is priced at Rs 40,490

Edge 1040 Solar is available at Rs 72,990

Edge 1040 Bundle6 (non-solar version) is available at Rs 67,990

All the variants are available at Garmin Brand Store, Amazon India and Synergizer.

About Edge 1040 Solar

Solar charging: Power Glass solar charging lens extends the battery life to up to 100 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists an additional 42 minutes per hour during daytime riding1

Multi-band GNSS technology: Provides better positional accuracy and coverage, even in the most challenging environments

Cycling ability2 and course demands: Classify strengths and weaknesses as a cyclist, focus on improvement and prepare for the demands of a specific course

GARMIN GARMIN

Power guide: Recommended power targets make it easier to manage efforts throughout a course2

Real-time stamina insights: Monitor and track exertion levels in real-time during a ride

Simple setup: Custom ride profiles prepopulate based on previous Edge data, ride types, and sensors. From there, cycling activity profiles can be managed directly on your compatible smartphone from the Garmin Connect™ smart device app

Edge 1040 Solar is equipped with Garmin’s trademarked PowerGlass technology.

It offers over 100 hours of battery life in battery saver mode.

Additionally, the device further comes equipped with multi-band GNSS technology to provide more accurate GPS positioning in challenging ride environments, like dense urban areas or under deep tree cover.

the Edge 1040 Solar provides insights from Firstbeat Analytics™ such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more to see how their body is responding to their training efforts.

Designed to navigate through both cities and remote areas, the Edge 1040 Solar includes advanced navigational tools such as:

Turn-by-turn navigation and alerts notify riders of sharp curves ahead.

Pause route guidance and off-course notifications to explore beyond the beaten path. Route guidance can be turned back on at any time to get back to the original route or starting point.

Download the recommended Trailforks app to view routes and trail details from more than 80 countries. When using the Trailforks app, Forksight mode

Garmin’s built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack to let loved ones follow the cyclists’ real-time location and view their entire preplanned course. The group messaging and tracking feature on the device also lets cyclists stay in touch when they get separated from the pack.

In addition to receiving smart notifications and automatically uploading rides to Garmin Connect, the Edge 1040 Solar could be paired with the Tacx|indoor trainer, so cyclists can ride whenever they want. When connected to sensors, cyclists can keep track of the battery status of their sensors with post-ride reporting directly on the Edge 1040 Solar and battery alert messages between rides through the Garmin Connect smart device app.

About Varia RCT715

Built-in camera: Capture sharp, clear footage at up to 1080p/30 fps during any ride

Automatic incident capture: If an incident is detected, video footage from before, during and after the event will automatically be saved

Additional Varia app functionality: Easily access video footage, transfer videos or customize camera settings, such as data overlays

GARMIN GARMIN

Garmin’s Varia RCT715 has been designed to assure cyclists peace of mind during any ride

It continuously captures sharp, clear video during a ride while still providing state-of-the-art radar technology irrespective of the time of day, claims the company.

Designed to ensure the safety of the riders, the Varia RCT715 offers Maximum awareness and issues both visual and audible notifications to warn riders of approaching vehicles, up to 140 yards away. The tail light on the device can be seen up to a mile away, allowing the drivers on the road to see the cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle.

Featuring multiple pairing options, the Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge® bike computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the device integrates with select third-party apps, such as Ride with GPS, to let cyclists get the rearview radar notifications. The Varia RCT715 features up to 4 hours of battery life with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash and up to 6 hours with radar and tail light on day flash – all with the camera continuously recording at 1080p.

Stay safe and aware with the Garmin Varia RCT715

Designed to ensure the safety of the riders, the Varia RCT715 offers Maximum awareness and issues both visual and audible notifications to warn riders of approaching vehicles, up to 140 yards away. The tail light on the device can be seen up to a mile away, allowing the drivers on the road to see the cyclist before the radar sees the vehicle.

Featuring multiple pairing options, the Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge® bike computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the device integrates with select third-party apps, such as Ride with GPS, to let cyclists get the rearview radar notifications. The Varia RCT715 features up to 4 hours of battery life with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash and up to 6 hours with radar and tail light on day flash – all with the camera continuously recording at 1080p.