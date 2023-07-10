Evernote announces layoffs and strategic shift to European operations

Follow us on Image Source : EVERNOTE Evernote downsizes workforce, moves to Europe

Evernote, the note-taking platform, has recently laid off a significant number of its employees as it transitions its operations to Europe. Bending Spoons, an Italian parent company which acquired Evernote in November of the previous year, is overseeing this strategic move. The decision to shift operations to Europe aims to enhance operational efficiency and capitalize on the strong employer brand of Bending Spoons in the region.

Unfortunately, this restructuring has resulted in the layoff of numerous employees based in Chile and the United States, while a team based in Europe will take over ownership of the Evernote product.

To support those affected by the layoffs, Evernote is offering a comprehensive separation package. This package includes substantial benefits such as 16 weeks of salary, up to one year of health insurance coverage, and a performance bonus paid pro-rata as if the year-end performance targets had already been met. The CEO of Evernote, Francesco Patarnello, expressed the company's commitment to supporting impacted employees during this transition.

In addition to the separation package, Evernote is extending additional assistance to affected individuals who may be on a visa or require extra support during this period of change.

This recent round of layoffs follows a previous workforce reduction in February, during which 129 employees were let go. Evernote, launched in 2008, initially gained popularity as one of the pioneering note-taking apps.

Evernote intends to leverage the expertise and capabilities of the 400-plus workforce at Bending Spoons, many of whom have been actively involved in the development of Evernote since the acquisition. The company believes that its growing team in Europe will be well-positioned to benefit from the extensive knowledge and skills within Bending Spoons.

While the shift in operations may bring about changes for Evernote, the company remains focused on providing a reliable and effective platform for users to capture, organize, and access their notes.

Inputs from IANS

