WhatsApp introduces Sticker suggestion feature on iOS Beta: Details

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature on its iOS beta version. The feature aims to enhance the sticker experience for users by providing relevant sticker suggestions based on the emojis entered in the chat. According to reports from WABetaInfo, beta users will now see a sticker tray displayed above the keyboard in WhatsApp. This tray will showcase stickers that are related to the emoji being used in the chat. With the increasing number of available stickers, this feature is expected to simplify the process of finding and using the desired sticker, saving users both time and effort.

The sticker suggestion feature for the iOS beta is being tested by a selected group of beta testers. The testers have installed the latest iOS version. It is further anticipated that the new feature will gradually roll out to a wider user base in the coming days (timeline not specified).

This new development follows the recent rollout of a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The updated sticker tray, which offers improved navigation, provides a more user-friendly experience for iOS users of the messaging platform.

By introducing these new features, WhatsApp aims to enhance the overall user experience and make the process of expressing oneself through stickers more convenient and efficient. As one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide, WhatsApp continues to innovate and evolve to meet the changing needs and preferences of its users.

With the sticker suggestion feature, WhatsApp is addressing the challenge of navigating through a vast collection of stickers, ensuring that users can easily find and use the stickers that best suit their conversations. This feature is expected to be well-received by WhatsApp users, simplifying the sticker selection process and adding to the overall enjoyment of their messaging experience.

As the beta testing phase progresses and more users gain access to the sticker suggestion feature, WhatsApp will continue to gather feedback and make any necessary improvements before a wider release.

