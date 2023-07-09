WhatsApp introduces 'Link with Phone Number' feature for Android Beta for easier WhatsApp Web access

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp Web brings 'Link with Phone Number' feature for Android beta

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is rolling out a new feature called 'Link with Phone Number' on its Android beta version. This feature enables users to link their WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Web without the need to scan a QR code, according to reports from WABetaInfo.

With the 'Link with Phone Number' feature, beta users can easily connect their WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Web by using their primary phone number and a one-time password (OTP) generated by WhatsApp Web. To utilize this feature, users need to open WhatsApp Web on their desktop and select the new "Link with phone number" option. Then, they will be prompted to enter their phone number and an 8-character pin.

Currently, the new feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android. It is expected to be gradually rolled out to more users in the coming days.

In related news from last month, WhatsApp was reported to be introducing a new feature on its Android beta version that enables users to send high-quality videos. While this feature aims to preserve the original dimensions of the videos, a slight compression may still be applied to maintain a balance between quality and efficient data transmission. Thus, sending videos in their exact original quality is not possible.

ALSO READ: Portronics Pure Sound Pro X1 Wireless Soundbar launched at Rs 5,999

These recent updates from WhatsApp demonstrate the platform's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and provide more convenient features. The 'Link with Phone Number' feature makes it easier for users to connect their WhatsApp account to WhatsApp Web, simplifying the process of accessing messages on desktop devices. Additionally, the high-quality video feature offers users improved video-sharing capabilities, allowing them to maintain the essence of their videos while considering the constraints of data transmission.

ALSO READ Tech tips: What is TweetDeck and how to use it?

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News