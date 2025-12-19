Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar becomes most pirated Indian film in Pakistan despite official ban Dhurandhar has been reportedly downloaded at least 2 million times within the first two weeks of its release, making it the most pirated Indian film in Pakistan’s recent history.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has become a surprising cultural phenomenon in Pakistan, even though the film remains officially banned in the country. According to reports cited by IANS indicate that the movie has been illegally downloaded at least 2 million times within the first two weeks of its release, making it the most pirated Indian film in Pakistan’s recent history.

That figure reportedly surpasses piracy numbers of previous hits such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

Dhurandhar is banned in Pakistan

The ban was imposed by Pakistani authorities amid objections to the film’s portrayal of sensitive historical events involving cross-border terrorism and espionage narratives set against Karachi’s Lyari district. According to IANS report, officials and analysts' concerns over the depiction of internal issues and alleged 'anti-Pakistan' themes led to the denial of official release, a decision echoed across several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE.

Dhurandhar's music is also hit in Pakistan

In spite of this ban, Dhurandhar does have a following amongst the underground community. People from Pakistan are reportedly accessing this video through Torrents, Telegram channels, VPNs, as well as overseas streaming links.

The film’s music has also found unexpected resonance. A viral clip circulating on social media shows Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari being welcomed to an event while the Dhurandhar track FA9LA, picturised on Akshaye Khanna’s character, played in the background. The video drew attention precisely because the music was aired at a public gathering even as the movie itself remains banned.

Dhurandhar's collection so far

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's spy thriller recorded its lowest earnings at the Indian box office on its day 14, second Thursday. The film which opened the box office with Rs 28 crore on its first day managed to collect Rs 23 crore on day 14. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection stands at Rs 460.25 crore in India and Rs 680 crore worldwide in two weeks.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Movie Review: No weak links, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller roars with a strong cast and writing